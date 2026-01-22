Sudip marks comeback with unbeaten ton, Bengal 340/4 vs Services

Kalyani (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) Veteran left-hander Sudip Chatterjee smashed an unbeaten century to power Bengal to 340/4 at stumps against Services on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground here on Thursday.

Making a comeback from an injury, the southpaw hit 12 fours and one six in his undefeated knock off 226 balls, while skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fine 81 (152b).

The duo added 151 runs for the opening wicket to put Services in the back-foot after the visitors opted to bowl.

For Sudip it was his 14th first-class hundred. The opening pair were looking without any trouble before a Abhimanyu's innings was cut short by a run out against the run of play.

Making his 100th first class appearance, Anustup Majumdar fell for 27 off 33 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed also departed after a well-made 38.

At stumps on the opening day, Sudip remained unbeaten along with Sumanta Gupta (31 batting) to give the hosts the advantage.

"Happy to comeback after injury and score a hundred. It will be important to start well tomorrow and score as many runs as possible," Sudip said.

"Posting a good first innings total will be crucial to put pressure on the opposition. Today’s century is special specially after returning from injury.” Uttarakhand bowl out Tripura for 266 ======================= Veteran left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra and youngster Janmejay Joshi shared seven wickets to bowl hosts Tripura out for 266 as Uttarakhand made a steady start at stumps at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala.

In reply, Uttarakhand reached 7 for no loss in three overs at stumps, still trailing by 259 runs.

The 35-year-old Mishra returned impressive figures of 4/59, while 24-year-old new-ball bowler Joshi, playing his maiden season, chipped in with 3/48 to contribute to Uttarakhand's disciplined effort.

The game turned soon after the drinks break when Mishra provided the breakthrough, triggering a collapse. Wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter as the Mishra–Joshi duo tightened the screws and shared seven scalps between them.

Sridam Paul held the innings together with a patient 123-ball 75 knock, striking seven fours and a six, but lacked support from the middle order.

Lower down the order, Swapnil Singh struck a counter-attacking unbeaten 60 off 74 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, to push Tripura past the 250-mark.

Brief Scores In Kalyani: Bengal 340/4; 86 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 140 batting, Abhimanyu Easwaran 81) vs Services.

In Agartala: Tripura 266; 82.5 overs (Sridam Paul 75, Swapnil Singh 60 not out; Mayank Mishra 4/59, Janmejay Joshi 3/48). Uttarakhand 7 for no loss; 3 overs.

In Guwahati: Assam 187/6; 86 overs (Sibsankar Roy 38; Aman Kumar 2/31, Anshul Kamboj 2/37, Tanmay Baloda 2/45) vs Haryana.

In Nadiad: Gujarat 175; 55.4 overs (Jaymeet Patel 57; Bhargav Merai 3/26, Zubair Ali 3/36). Railways 78/2; 26 overs (Vivek Singh 34 batting, Ravi Singh 31 batting). PTI TAP KHS KHS