Suhas Yathiraj secures back-to-back Paralympic medals with SL4 finals berth

Paris, Sep 1 (PTI) Suhas Yathiraj, a silver medalist from Tokyo Games, is set to become the first Indian shuttler to win back-to-back medals at the Paralympics after outplaying compatriot Sukant Kadam in straight games to reach the men's singles SL4 final here on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, beat Sukant 21-17, 21-12 to make yet another final at the global showpiece.

Suhas, who served as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar during the COVID-19 pandemic and was also the DM of Prayagraj, delivered a commanding performance to book his place in the final.

He will now face France's Lucas Mazur, aiming to settle the score after losing to him in the Tokyo Paralympics final three years ago.

Sukant will next play for the bronze medal.

A computer engineer-turned-IAS officer, Suhas has never let his ankle impairment hinder his passion for badminton.

Currently posted as the Secretary and Director-General of Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal under the Uttar Pradesh government, Suhas's journey from administration to the badminton court is all about his remarkable perseverance.

With his victory, Suhas joins Nitesh Kumar (SL3) in keeping India's hopes of a gold medal alive in the Paris Paralympics. PTI ATK PDS PDS