Sujal Singh's fiery fifty leads Riders to 7-wicket win over Superstarz in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Opener Sujal Singh’s whirlwind fifty propelled East Delhi Riders to a smooth seven-wicket win over the South Delhi Superstarz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing 192, East Delhi Riders got off to a flying start as Sujal Singh (63 off 32 balls, 7x4, 3x6) tore apart the opposition bowlers.

The Riders reached 193 for three in just 17.5 overs. In fact, Sujal made his fifty in just 19 balls.

Anuj Rawat gave him good support with a quick 34 as the openers raised 86 runs and that made the task easier for the subsequent batters.

Earlier, the Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first.

For South Delhi Superstarz, captain Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya formed a 67-run partnership from 36 deliveries.

Badoni’s quickfire 32 from 20 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, helped South Delhi reach 60 for 1 at the end of powerplay.

East Delhi got back in to the game as Mayank Rawat dismissed Ayush for 32.

At the halfway stage, South Delhi were 88/2.

A sublime Priyansh reached 50 from 30 balls. His innings included five boundaries and three sixes. However, soon after he was sent back to the pavilion by Rawat.

East Delhi then returned to the game as they picked up four wickets in quick succession time and put South Delhi on the backfoot.

For East Delhi, Mayank Rawat and Harsh Tyagi were the pick of the bowlers as they both took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Delhi Superstarz: 191 for 7 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 53, Dhruv Singh 50, Mayank Rawat 2/33, Harsh Tyagi 2/17) lost to East Delhi Riders: 193 for 3 in 17.1 overs (Sujal Singh 63, Himmat Singh 29, Ayush Badoni 2/23).