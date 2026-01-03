Sujeet Kalkal snapped by Delhi franchise for Rs 52 lakh, Mumbai gets Aman for Rs 51 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) India’s U23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal was bought by Delhi Dangal Warriors for Rs 52 lakh while Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals splurged Rs 51 lakh for the services of 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat during the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Players' Auction here on Saturday.

Mumbai Dangals underlined their winning ambitions by also grabbing former world championships bronze winner Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi of Ukraine for Rs 33 lakh.

The Mumbai-based franchise entered the auction with a clear strategy of building a high-performance unit that blends proven international experience with India’s best emerging and established wrestling talent.

Under the guidance of head coach Chandra Vijay Singh, a two-time Pro Wrestling League title winner, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals focused on securing wrestlers who bring consistency, versatility, and championship pedigree across weight categories.

Explaining the team’s strategy at the auction, Vijay Singh said, "Aman is an Olympic medallist and having him in the team will be a huge motivation for the entire team as he has won an Olympic medal at such a young age. We are happy to have such a talented young Indian boxer in our unit." The franchise also picked 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik (74kg) for Rs 34.50 lakh, 2023 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Mukul Dahiya (86kg) and 2023 Asian U23 Championships silver medallist Rohit Rahal for Rs 8 lakh each.

Mumbai Dangals also picked Ukraine’s 2025 European Championships bronze medallist Alina Filipovic (women’s 57kg) and Poland's Olha Padoshyk (women's 62kg) to strengthen the squad. India's Jyoti Berwal (women's 76 KG), who won gold medal in Junior World Championship, was also acquired by the team for Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Dangal Warriors were among the most active teams in Category A round, further adding Iran’s Hadi Vafaeipour in the men’s 86 kg category for Rs 26 lakhs, along with Mexico’s Karla Acosta in the women’s 57 kg division.

Haryana Thunders, meanwhile, made a major statement by acquiring Olympic medalist Iryna Koliadenko for Rs 44 lakhs in the women’s 62 kg category, in addition to Azerbaijan’s Ashirov Ashraf in men’s 86 kg.

Maharashtra Kesari focused on depth and balance, securing Asian Games medallist Deepak Punia in the men’s 86 kg category and Manisha Bhanvala in women’s 57 kg. Punjab Royals signed Dinesh Gulia (Rs 36 lakh), Priya Malik (Rs 29 lakh), and Roksana Zasina across multiple weight categories.

UP Dominators added to their roster with Nisha Dahiya in women’s 62kg at the base price and Rahul Dalal in men’s 57kg.

Wrestlers have been classified into four categories -- A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C -- with base prices set at Rs 18 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, Rs 8 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

The league is operating with a total purse of Rs 12 crore, with each of the six franchises allocated Rs 2 crore to build squads competing across nine weight categories -- five men’s and four women’s.

Each team must assemble a squad of 9 to 12 wrestlers, including four overseas athletes (two men and two women), while mandatorily featuring at least one Category C wrestler.

The Pro Wrestling League, which returns after a six-year hiatus, will run from January 16 to February 1, featuring six teams and some of the finest wrestling talent from India and around the world. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM