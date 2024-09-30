Sujin maintains second spot despite mixed day in world junior blind chess

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) John Harris Sujin of India suffered a mixed day but still managed to hold on to his joint second place in the boys’ section of the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired, here on Monday.

Sujin (2.5 points) suffered a defeat against table-topper Racis Michale (3.5) in the round 4, but a win in round 3 over compatriot Rahul Vaghela helped him to maintain his second slot.

The day featured two rounds as the players will have a rest day on Tuesday before getting back in front of the board on Wednesday.

In the girls’ section, India’s Aisha Sainaba and Megha Chakaraborty, an Asian para games medallist, secured joint second slot (2.5 points each) behind leader Lisenko Lubov (4 points).

In round 3, Sainaba and Megha played out a draw to bag half a point each.

In the round 4, Sainaba overcame Olena Bondar, while Megha waltzed past Poland's Bozena Chudoba to clinch full points.