Sujin, Vaghela move up to joint second in world junior blind chess

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) India’s Rahul Vaghela and John Harris Sujin moved to joint second spot with quick wins in the boys’ section of the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired here on Sunday.

Vaghela (1.5 points) defeated compatriot Omkar Sameer, while Sujin (1.5 points) overcame fellow Indian Rahul Sahani in the second round.

Poland’s Racis Michal is leading the table with 2 points and on this day he strolled past fellow Polish Fabian Spionkowski.

India’s Sam Peniel won his second-round match over Bor Gradisek of Slovakia. In the battle of Indians, Ashwin Rajesh overcame Tanish Waghmare.

In the girls’ section, Asian Para gold medallist Megha Chakraborty lost to Emelia Egeman of Poland.

In the girls' section, Asian Para gold medallist Megha Chakraborty lost to Emelia Egeman of Poland.

Shobha Lokhande gained a win over Bland Marilyn of USA to log her first point of the event, and Aiysha Sainab of India too got onto the points table with a facile victory over Kazakhstan's Ainagul Tashenova.