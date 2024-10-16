Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) World No 1 Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam will participate in the second edition of the Inclusive Games titled 'II Juegos Inclusivos' in Madrid on Thursday.

Kadam will team up with Spanish badminton player Clara Azurmendi and will face Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's para-badminton medallist Iván Segura in a contest featuring Olympics and Paralympics players.

The II Juegos Inclusivos is held under the honorary presidency of HM King Felipe VI in which the athletes with and without disabilities compete side by side.

"It's an honour to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event not only celebrates athletic excellence but also highlights the importance of equality and inclusion in sports," Kadam said in a release.