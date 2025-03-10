Sukant, Nitesh win gold medals at Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 II

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Paris Paralympics champion Kumar Nitesh and Sukant Kadam secured gold medals in SL3 and SL4 categories respectively, leading India's charge at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 – II in Vitoria, Spain.

Nitesh registered a 21-19 21-19 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the final of the SL3 category, while Sukant defeated fellow Indian Tarun 21-13 21-10 in the SL4 category on Sunday.

"I'm happy to start 2025 with a gold medal. Every match here was a learning experience, and I'm glad I could perform consistently. This win gives me great motivation for the rest of the season," Sukant said in a press release.

In SH6 category, Nithyashre emerged victorious, defeating Poland's Szmigiel in the final to claim a top podium finish.

In men's doubles, Nitesh Kumar and Tarun edged past India's Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar 21-14, 23-25, 22-20.

The mixed doubles events also saw a strong Indian presence.

Krishna Nagar and Nithyashre triumphed over England's Shephard and Choong with a dominant 21-14, 21-11 victory to clinch gold in the SH6 category.

Nitesh Kumar, pairing with Manisha Ramadass, added another gold to India's tally in the SL3-SU5 category, defeating Sweden's Rickad Nillson and Denmark's Hello Sofie Sagoy with a convincing score of 21-9 and 21-15.

Meanwhile, Alphia James fought hard in the women's singles final but had to settle for silver after going down to Switzerland's Ilaria Olgiati. PTI ATK AH AH