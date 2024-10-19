Sultan of Johor Cup: India junior men's team defeats Japan 4-2

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 19 (PTI) The Indian junior men's hockey team began its campaign in the Sultan of Johor Cup with a 4-2 win over Japan here on Saturday.

Amir Ali (12'), Gurjot Singh (36'), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44') and Ankit Pal (47') scored for India's while Tsubasa Tanaka (26') and Rakusei Yamanaka (57') found the net for Japan.

The win was welcomed with a big smile by legendary former India goalkeeper and junior team coach PR Sreejesh.

It was a high-octane match right from the start with India playing an attacking game, looking for scoring opportunities right from the start.

They punctured the Japanese defence when Amir Ali scored a fine field goal in the 12th minute of the match.

Japan bounced back from the early setback when Tsubasa Tanaka scored in the 26th minute to equalise.

The equaliser didn't dent India's spirit as they stopped Japan from taking a 2-1 lead.

Six minutes after the half-time break, India regained their lead when Gurjot, who had made his senior international debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last month, scored a fine field goal.

Minutes later, Dilraj Singh tactfully helped India earn a crucial PC which helped them extend their lead to a strong 3-1 in the 44th minute. Anand Sourabh Kushwaha was on-target as his explosive dragflick flew past Japan's goalie Kisho Kuroda.

India's goal-fest continued into the final quarter with Ankit Pal scoring the team's fourth goal in the 47th minute. He picked up a rebound from a PC to put the ball past Japan's keeper. PTI APA DDV