Sultanov crushes Bobrov to bag ITF Kalaburagi Open

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Nov 24 (PTI) Dominant Khumoyun Sultanov outplayed Bogdan Bobrov of Russia in a lopsided final to clinch the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Sunday.

Top-seeded Sultanov ran the Russian ragged en route to a 6-2, 6-1 victory in exactly an hour.

This was the Uzbekistan player's fifth title of the season and the second in India. He won in Chandigarh earlier in the year.

Once Sultanov broke an error-prone Bobrov in the sixth game of the opening set, the final fizzled into a no-contest.

The second-seeded Bobrov, winner of the doubles title on Saturday, struggled with his movement on the court. Playing both doubles and singles in the hot sun the entire week probably took a toll on the 27-year-old.

“This win was important for me as I was defending points,” said Sultanov, who took home a cheque for $3,600 and earned 25 ATP ranking points.

“It feels nice to win again in India and end the season on a high,” he added.

Bobrov had to settle for a cheque of $2,120 and 16 ATP ranking points.

Result (Final): Singles: 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) 6-2, 6-1. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH