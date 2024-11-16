Sultanov to face Svercina in MSLTA 25K ITF men's singles final

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan will meet second seed Dalibor Svercina of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final of the MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Court.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Sultanov dominated fifth-seeded Russian Bogdan Bobrov with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory in just over an hour.

Svercina, aiming for consecutive titles, overpowered India's seventh seed Karan Singh 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour 21 minutes.

Karan showed some promise in the first set coming from 2-5 down to 4-5, but the Czech player proved too strong.

Indian doubles pair triumphs ===================== Bringing joy to the Indian camp, second-seeded SD Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur claimed the doubles title after a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 win against Aryan Shah and Adhithya Ganesan.

The doubles winner get trophy, USD 1395 and 25 Points, while runner up received trophy, USD 810 and 16 Points.

Results (Singles): Semifinal: Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) [1] beat Bogdan Bobrov [5](Rus) 6-2, 6-1; Dalibor Svercina [2] (Cze) beat Karan Singh (Ind) [7] 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles (Final): SD Prajwal Dev/Adil Kalyanpur (Ind) [2] beat Aryan Shah (Ind)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024