Sumit completes hat-trick of World Para Ch'ships titles

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India's para javelin ace Sumit Antil continued his golden run by clinching his third successive title at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning the men’s F64 event here on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who had also claimed top honours in the 2023 and 2024 editions, produced a best throw of 71.37m in his fifth attempt to secure the gold. In the process, he bettered his own Championships record of 70.83m set last year.

Antil, a double Paralympic champion with gold medals in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, is also the reigning Asian Para Games winner. PTI PDS AT AT