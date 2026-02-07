Sumit Nagal to spearhead Indian Challenge at Delhi Open Challenger Meet

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India's top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal will headline the country's challenge while Great Britain's Jay Clarke is the biggest overseas name at the Delhi Open ATP Challenger tournament scheduled from February 16 to 22 at the DLTA Complex here.

Nagal, the lone Indian to gain direct entry into the singles main draw, will be a key attraction for home fans.

A regular on the Challenger circuit, Nagal has consistently competed at the highest level and will be keen to take advantage of familiar conditions in New Delhi. Talented Indian players Manas Dhamne and Karan Singh will feature in the singles qualifiers on February 15, adding further domestic interest to the tournament.

Talented Japanese teenager Rei Sakamato, his compatriot Rio Noguchi and Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev are also part of the field, underlining a strong Asian presence.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Rohit Rajpal, President of the DLTA, underlined the event’s importance for Indian tennis.

“The Delhi Open has firmly established itself as one of the most competitive and professionally run Challenger events in the region. Over the years, the tournament has played a critical role in bridging Indian talent with top international competition; giving our players the invaluable advantage of competing at home while offering fans the opportunity to experience world-class tennis at close quarters,” Rajpal said.

"Equally important is the inspiration it provides to young players training at DLTA and across the country, showing them that the pathway to the international stage is both real and achievable."