Sumit Nagal wins opening round at Marrakesh Open

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Top Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday made a promising start at Marrakesh Open, entering the second round with a thrilling win over Corentin Moutet of France at the ATP 250 event in Morocco.

Nagal, currently ranked 95, rallied his way to beat Moutet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II event.

Nagal had lost to the same opponent in a Challenger final in Helsinki last year.

Nagal will be up against fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the next round, which will be a repeat of the first-round clash between the two in this year's Dubai Championships.

"Stoked to begin my clay season with a hard-fought win in Marrakech, Looking forward to the next match already. Let's goooo!," he tweeted after the match.