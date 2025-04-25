Sundays on Cycle event postponed in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Sundays on Cycle event, scheduled to be held on April 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, was on Friday postponed to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A deadly terrorist attack in the popular tourist destination on Tuesday left 26 civilians dead and many injured.

"In light of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where several innocent lives were lost in an act of terrorism at Baisaran Valley, the Sports Authority of India has decided to postpone the event to Sunday, 25th May 2025, as a mark of solidarity and respect for the victims and their families," stated a communication sent out to the participants.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a nationwide fitness movement launched in December last year by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"Sundays on Cycle, under the Fit India Movement, has always aimed to foster health, harmony, and national unity. At this time of national mourning, we believe it is appropriate to stand with the nation in grief and remembrance," the communication added.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, a scenic location near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where tourists from across the country had gathered during the holiday season.