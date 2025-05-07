Sunil Chhetri in coach Manolo''s 28-member probables'' list for Kolkata camp

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Indian football head coach Manolo Márquez has reposed faith in the abilities of veteran forward Sunil Chhetri, including him in the 28-member probables squad for next month's AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round qualifiers.

Chhetri, 40, was forced to come out of retirement in March to lead a struggling India, reversing his decision to hang up the boots last year after more than two decades of wizardry upfront.

He has since led the national side in a friendly against Maldives and also played in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh.

"The probables will assemble in Kolkata on May 18, to train for the FIFA International window in June," said an All India Football Federation (AIFF) statement on Wednesday.

India are placed in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round qualifiers along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, and Singapore, with the matches being played in a home-and-away round-robin format.

India will open their campaign against Hong Kong on June 10 at the Kai Tak Sports Park, in Kowloon City.

The first two matches in Group C, between India and Bangladesh in Shillong, and between Singapore and Hong Kong, China, in Singapore, ended in stalemates, leaving all four teams with a point apiece.

"As part of their preparations for the Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, the Blue Tigers will have a 10-day training camp in Kolkata before they fly off to Bangkok to play a FIFA International Friendly against Thailand on June 4. The team will subsequently travel to Hong Kong for their Asian Cup qualifier," the AIFF statement said.

Probables for Kolkata camp: Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Head Coach: Manolo Márquez.