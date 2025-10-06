Sunil Joshi leaves Punjab Kings support staff as spin bowling coach

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Former India off-spinner Sunil Joshi on Monday left his role as the spin bowling coach of Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings due to personal reasons.

The 55-year-old former left-arm spinner had joined Punjab Kings as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023, and remained a part of the side which made an appearance in the final earlier this year.

“He will be leaving the Punjab side as he wants to spend more time with his family in Bangalore,” an IPL source told PTI.

Joshi was a part of the Punjab King coaching staff in a previous stint as well when Anil Kumble was the head coach, after which he served as India’s chief selector and then as a member of the senior selection panel.

Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001.