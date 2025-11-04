Sunil Joshi set to accompany India A team as head coach for Rising Stars Asia Cup

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Former India left-arm spinner and Centre of Excellence's (CoE) head of spin department Sunil Joshi will be the chief coach of the India A team led by Jitesh Sharma, which will take part in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha from November 14.

The India A team comprises IPL stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, and Ramandeep Singh to name a few.

The convention in BCCI is to appoint COE's in-house coaches for India's A, Emerging (Rising Stars), India U-19s assignments and rotate them.

Joshi, who recently joined the CoE, also was a part of India A team's recent assignment against Australia A.

Along with Joshi as the head coach for the assignment, the other two members of the coaching staff will be Apurva Desai (batting) and Pallav Vohra (fielding).

Joshi will go with the India A team for Rising Stars (previously Emerging) because the other CoE coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar is busy with the India A team's first-class games against South Africa A. He will then return for India U-19 duty for a series involving Afghanistan and guide the team till the next U-19 World Cup.

The Centre of Excellence is trying to integrate all the coaches who have completed their Level 2 or have been coaches with first-class, age-group or IPL teams into a system.

Former India opener and Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer is one such cricketer-turned-coach, who will be seen helping out one of the four U-19 teams playing in the Challenger Series that starts in Hyderabad in a few days' time. PTI KHS KHS AH AH