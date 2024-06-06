Sunil's dedication, ability to evolve set him apart: Syed Rahim Nabi

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi on Thursday heaped praise on Sunil Chhetri, who is retiring from the international game after Thursday's World Cup qualifying round match against Kuwait, saying the records set by the iconic footballer will be difficult to surpass.

He, however, hoped that someone in future will fill the boots of Chhetri.

"The records that he (Chhetri) has set, surpassing that will be very difficult," Nabi told PTI at the East Bengal club ground a few hours before the all important match at Salt Lake Stadium.

"Bhaichung (Bhutia) filled the boots of the great IM Vijayan, Sunil filled Bhaichung's boots, someone will fill his (Chhetri's) boots but what he has done," said Nabi, who had played many matches together with Chhetri in the national team.

He complimented Chhetri for his longevity and said that the ace striker was always able to adapt and evolve.

Nabi, who played in more than 60 matches for India between 2004 and 2013, said it was a matter of pride that FIFA paid tribute to the Indian captain by placing him besides all time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said football in India has improved a lot since his own time and is progressing in the right direction, especially due to the advent of Indian Super League (ISL).

"For a sea change to take place a lot of attention has to be paid to school and college level football," he said.

He stressed on the importance of sports, saying that people identify countries more by their sportspersons rather than political leaders.

"Everyone knows Messi ... so sports is very important, people identify countries by their sportspersons." PTI RM PDS PDS PDS