Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (47) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash here on Monday.

Chasing 206, Sharma gave SRH the perfect start with his 20-ball 59 with six sixes and five fours set them on the path to win.

Ishan Kishan also flourished in his 28-ball 35 while Kamindu Mendis made 32 before retiring hurt.

SRH scored 206/4 in 18.2 overs as last year’s finalists recorded only their fourth win.

Earlier, openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) hit fifties as Lucknow Super Giants set a 206-run target.

Marsh and Markram were in top form to put on 115 runs inside the first half but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Eshan Malinga delivered 4-0-28-0.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 205 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 65, Aiden Markram 61; Eshan Malinga 2/28) Sunrisers Hyderabad 206/4 in 18.2 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59, Heinrich Klaasen 47; Digvesh Rathi 2/37). PTI DDV APA