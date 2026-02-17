Super 8 qualification one goal, next is to earn respect as a cricketing nation: Zimbabwe captain

Pallekele, Feb 17 (PTI) Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on Tuesday said reaching the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup was one of the targets but stressed that the team's larger ambition is to earn greater respect in world cricket.

Zimbabwe advanced to Super 8s of the T20 World Cup for the first time after their Group B match against Ireland was washed out due to rain, a result that also eliminated former champions Australia and Ireland from the tournament.

Both teams were awarded one point each. The shared points took Zimbabwe to five, enough to secure a Super 8 berth.

"To qualify for Super 8 with a game to spare for the first time in our history is certainly no small achievement. It's an achievement that our whole country and people should enjoy," Raza said at the post-match press conference.

"Yes, Super 8 is certainly a tick in the box, but it's certainly not the whole box we set out for. But this is just one of those things we have ticked from the box, but we've got other things to achieve and everybody remains committed and focused for that.

"One of the goals we set out for was certainly that we're going to bring more recognition and respect to our country." He said the team is looking to the last group match against hosts Sri Lanka and then take one match at a time after that.

"And we gear up for Sri Lanka and then what happens after, we deal with one game at a time as well." They will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.

Asked if the missing out on the last World Cup in 2024 led to the team resetting its goals and to finally reach here, he said, "I remember when we were told that we have to play the sub-regional Qualifier B in Kenya, I remember sitting down with the squad and said either we feel sorry for ourselves and be ashamed or actually understand the reality.

"The reality is it is because of us we are in this mess and it's only us who can get it out, so either we all get together and work towards a singular goal which is to win this tournament, win the qualifiers get to the World Cup and then write our own history and story.

"And all of us got together and we all unanimously agree that, yes, it is our own fault because we kept most of the same squad. And we said it is because of us and only us can get it out. And yes, our country do deserve more respect and recognition. I took a lot of blame and criticism as a leader." PTI PDS PDS APA APA