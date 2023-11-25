Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

Chenni, Nov 25 (PTI) A last-gasp goal by substitute Ninthoinganba Meetei helped Chennaiyin FC settle for an intense 1-1 draw against East Bengal in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

As the ISL action returned from international break, Owen Coyle and his men were dealt with an early blow as Ayush Adhikari found the back of his own net to get his team trailing in the 29th minute.

In front of a home support, the Marina Machans made a comeback with Ninthoinganba’s 86th minute goal.

Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro’s sharp creative vision blended brilliantly with Ninthoinganba’s accuracy in front of goal to ensure that they didn’t succumb to a second straight defeat at home.

With two goals and assists each, Crivellaro has made an impact many times for Chennaiyin this season.

He was again at the centre of it all with an accurate pass to Ninthoinganba on the right side of the 18-yard box.

The 22-year-old had no hesitation in putting the ball past Prabsukhan Singh Gill and salvaged a point for his side from this match.

Kerala Blasters pip Hyderabad FC 1-0 ==================================== At Kochi, Kerala Blasters climbed to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC here on Saturday.

Milos Drincic struck the winning goal in the 41st minute from a corner.

Adrian Luna assisted in the shot following a corner as Drincic's right-footer from the centre of the box found the back of the net.

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

The Nizams on the other hand are yet to win from seven matches and have three points to remain at the 11th place. PTI KHS KHS