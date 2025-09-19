Suraj loses quarterfinal but gives hope for future

Zagreb (Croatia), Sep 19 (PTI) Young Suraj Vashishth gave a good account of himself on his senior World Championship debut, making the 60kg quarterfinals before bowing out while Aman Gulia suffered an early exit from the tournament here Friday.

When other Greco Roman wrestlers have struggled to make one scoring move, the U20 World Championships bronze winner and U20 Asian champion won two bouts, giving something to cheer about to the coaching staff.

Suraj won 3-1 against Angel Tellez and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Moldova's Victor Ciobanu.

However, he lost his quarterfinal 1-4 against Serbia's Georgij Tibilov.

The 19-year-old from Rohtak had ended India's six-year long wait for a gold at international level when he won the U20 Asian title in Bishkek in July this year. More experience and exposure at the senior level should help him improve.

He has already won a silver at senior level at Mongolia Open apart from winning a bronze at Yasar Dogu.

Competing in 72kg, Ankit Gulia lost his qualification bout by technical superiority to Korean Yeonghun Noh, who later lost his quarterfinal to spell the ouster of the Indian.

In 97kg, Nitesh began with a close 3-2 win over Croatia's Filip Smetko but lost 0-4 to world number one Iranian Mohammadhadi Saravi.

Aman lost his 77kg repechage round by technical superiority to Ukraine's Ihor Bychkkov.

India's lone medal in the ongoing edition of the championships came through Antim Panghal, who won a bronze in women's 53kg on Thursday.