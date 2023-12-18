Surender, Nitin impress as Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas play out an enthralling tie

Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas played out an exciting 37-37 tie in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Monday.

Advertisment

Interestingly, this was the second tied game of the season and the Warriors were involved in both.

As the scoreline suggested, there was hardly anything to separate the two sides all through the game.

Surender Gill got the UP Yoddhas going with a SUPER RAID, while Bengal Warriors struck back through Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar. Pardeep Narwal, the Yoddhas skipper, had to wait as long as 12 minutes to get his first point as the UP Yoddhas began to sneak ahead.

Advertisment

The Yoddhas were reduced to four men a couple of times, but the Warriors raiders failed to capitalize. A couple of sharp tackles from Nitesh on Maninder and bonus points from Vijay Malik powered the Yoddhas to a four-point lead at 18-14 at the end of the first half.

It was a tightly contested opening half that saw neither side claim an ALL OUT.

The game truly came alive in the second half when Gurdeep produced an ankle hold to stop Maninder and claim a SUPER TACKLE. The Yoddhas led 21-17 at this point, but that lead was short-lived as Shrikant Jadhav got a much-needed ALL OUT for the Warriors.

Advertisment

Going up against a defence of two, Shrikant darted across the mat before forcing Hitesh into the lobby and then tagging Harendra Kumar to give his side a slender lead at 24-23.

However, Surender gave the Warriors little time to celebrate as he struck back with a SUPER RAID that put his side ahead and brought up his Super 10. The raider grew from strength to strength thereon and the Yoddhas rode on his raiding prowess to reduce the Warriors down to one man before Nitin was flattened on the mat.

With five minutes to go, the Yoddhas led 35-30.

As was the theme of the game, the Warriors fought their way back through some resolute defending and key raid points from Maninder.

Nitin, the Warriors’ best player on the evening, scalped two crucial points to make it 36-36, but both sides picked up a point each in the final minute to share the spoils. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK