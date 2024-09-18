Surendra Harmalkar beats Deepan Mistry in MCA Apex Council election

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Surendra Harmalkar on Wednesday defeated Deepan Mistry by 90 votes to become an Apex Council member of the Mumbai Cricket Association here.

Harmalkar got 185 votes against Mistry's 95, with one vote being declared invalid.

Harmalkar succeeds Abhay Hadap in the Apex Council as the latter is now the secretary of the cricket governing body after winning the election earlier this month.

Hadap defeated Suraj Samat, who was backed by Sachin Tendulkar.

The MCA has witnessed three elections in the last few months following the demise of its president Amol Kale in June.

Former secretary Ajinkya Naik became president after defeating vice-president Sanjay Naik in July.

"Once again, the maidan, office, school and college club secretaries have demonstrated their positive influence in securing this election win," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

"This marks the third consecutive victory for our group, and we remain committed to the growth and development of Mumbai cricket. The support of both men's and women's cricketers was evident in this election," he added. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM