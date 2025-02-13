Suruchi remains unstoppable as Kiran, Varun also register wins

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana's teenaged pistol shooter Suruchi, who has caused a flutter after winning seven gold at the shooting nationals and then a couple more at the National Games, swept aside a top domestic line-up to win the women's 10m air pistol trial here on Thursday.

The day's other two finals -- the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) and the men's 10m air pistol -- were also won by the respective newly crowned national champions in the event -- Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav taking the 3P title while Army's Varun Tomar emerging triumphant in men's air pistol.

Double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker was the other star of the day, finishing third in the women's air pistol, to clinch a third podium finish in as many trials over the past week.

Unstoppable Suruchi ============= The kind of dominance Suruchi has exhibited throughout the season in women's air pistol was on show once again at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range as the national champion stormed into the finals with a classy 586 to top the qualification round.

Asian Games champion Palak was second with 584 while Manu qualified third with a 581.

Top international shooters Rhythm Sangwan and Sainyam were also in the final. However, Suruchi seemed oblivious to the happenings around her as she finished just 0.5 below the existing world mark to clinch the top spot with an awe-inspiring 246.5 after 24 shots.

Chandigarh's Sainyam finished second, almost five points (241.5) behind Suruchi, while Manu, after hovering around fourth-fifth spots in the initial stages of the final, surged into podium position after 16 shots and held on gamely.

Kiran and Varun land titles ================= In the day's first final, Indian Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav, who stunned two Olympians in the finals of the nationals, did an encore on way to winning the men's 3P final with a total tally of 460.0 points.

Multiple international medallist Akhil Sheoran of Uttar Pradesh was 0.2 behind in second while Army marksman and veteran shooter Chain Singh took another podium to finish third.

In the men's 10m air pistol competition, it was the Army's turn to bag top honours as national champion Varun Tomar shot 243.2 in the final to emerge winner. Teammate Ajendra Singh Chauhan was second while Rajasthan's Amit Sharma finished third.