Suruchi Singh claims No 1 spot in ISSF women’s 10m air pistol rankings

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh grabbed the top spot, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was ranked sixth in the latest ISSF women's 10m air pistol rankings.

The 19-year-old Suruchi, who began shooting at the age of 13, has 4162 points and is placed ahead of China's Yao Qianxun (3195 points) and Qian Wei (2178 points) who are placed second and third respectively.

With 1988 points, Manu is placed sixth in the rankings updated on Monday.

Manu, however, is fourth in the 25m pistol category with 1800 points followed by Esha Singh at sixth with 1512 points.

In the ISSF World Cup events this year, Suruchi won gold in mixed team event of 10m air pistol at Lima while she bagged gold medals in individual events of the competition at Munich, Lima and Buenos Aires.

Sift Kaur Samra, who won the gold medal in the Asian Shooting Championship last month in the 50m air rifle category, is placed second with 3034 points while Ashi Chouksey is 10th. In 10m air rifle women's category, Elavenil Valarivan is placed fifth with 2604 points.