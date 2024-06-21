Surya, Bumrah star in India's comfortable win against Afghanistan

Bridgetown, Jun 20 (PTI) Title contenders India cruised to a 47-run victory over Afghanistan riding on a superb fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and incisive first spell from Jasprit Bumrah. Surya hit three sixes and five fours in his 28-ball-53 while vice-captain Hardik Pandya made 24-ball 32 in India's challenging total of 181 for 7 on a difficult track. Virat Kohli (24) and Rishabh Pant (20) also chipped in with useful contributions at the top.

Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) were the standout bowlers for Afghanistan with three wickets.

In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 134 with Bumrah producing another superlative effort finishing with figures of 3/7. Arshdeep Singh also got three wickets while Kuleep Yadav chipped in with two scalps.

Brief Score: India: 181 for 8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53; Rashid Khan 3/26).

Afghanistan 134 in 20 overs (Jasprit Bumrah 3/7, Arshdeep Singh 3/36, Kuldeep Yadav 2/32) .