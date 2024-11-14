Surya gave me chance to bat at No 3 after I asked, had to repay faith: Tilak Varma

Centurion, Nov 14 (PTI) Tilak Varma did not want to become a source of chagrin for his skipper Suryakumar Yadav after requesting him for the number three slot in the batting order in the third T20I against South Africa. And he didn't.

Advertisment

Varma had batted at number four in Durban and Gqueberha, scoring 33 and 20. Surya, who himself batted at number three, after giving it a thought, obliged his young teammate.

"In Gqeberha, he (Tilak) came to my room and said, 'Give me the opportunity to bat at No. 3. Let me express myself'," said Surya. Now it was for Varma to make the most of the opportunity and responded with a match-wining century.

After reaching his 51-ball-century, second fifty coming in just 19 balls, Varma pointed towards the dug-out and blew a flying kiss to acknowledge his captain.

Advertisment

"It was for 'SKY', our skipper because he gave me a chance to bat at number three," Varma told reporters after India's 11-run win on Wednesday night.

"I love batting at number three, but in last two matches, I played at number four. Last night he came to my room and said that 'You will bat No. 3' and he said it's a good opportunity. Go and express yourself.

"I told him, 'You have given me an opportunity, I will show you on the ground'," said the second youngest Indian centurion in T20 Internationals.

Advertisment

His innings of 107 off 56 balls had seven sixes apart from eight fours including a straight and a flicked six off opposition's fastest bowler and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Gerald Coetzee.

Varma added 107 runs with another youngster Abhishek Sharma, who scored a half-century after a string of failures.

"The team backed us even when we flopped. They told us to play the brand of cricket Indian team is known for and the skipper and the management (interim head coach VVS Laxman) said, "Bindaas khelna Agar wicket gire tab bhi (Play freely even if you lose a wicket)." The stylish Hyderabadi batter spoke about missing out on international tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka due to finger injury but said he always knew that he would score when his time comes.

Advertisment

"During the last IPL game, I had a finger dislocation and was ruled out for two months. Then during nets post recovery, I sustained another fracture. So I missed two back-to-back series -- Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

"I was feeling bad that I missed out on two series and good opportunities. But I had to remain patient, focus on the process and keep working hard. I knew my time would come and when right time comes, I will score runs." The team management chose to persist with Varma when the chips were down and the youngster is reaping rewards for that.

"I was waiting for this opportunity and unfortunately in the last match it didn't happen but captain and management also supported a lot, and the results I am getting now is because of their complete backing." He is a handy off-spinner and feels that he has worked hard on his bowling as he wants to be seen as an all-rounder.

Advertisment

"The ball is really coming out well and I have worked hard on my bowling. I want to contribute as an all-rounder." PTI KHS APA AT AT AT