Surya to take on Tanvi in women's singles final of National Badminton C'ships

Vijayawada, Dec 27 (PTI) Surya Charishma Tamiri will take on Tanvi Patri in the women's singles, whereas Rithvik Sanjeevi set up a summit clash against Bharat Raghav in the National Badminton Championships, here on Saturday.

Surya, who had earlier defeated top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, got the better of the world No 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18 18-21 21-9.

Tanvi bounced back from one game down to record an 18-21 21-12 21-15 triumph over Maharashtra's Shruti Mundada for her first-ever appearance in the senior's final.

In the men's singles semifinals, the 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16 17-21 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes.

His opponent in the final, Raghav, recorded a 21-17 11-21 21-11 win over the second M Tharun in 55 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P fought back after an early setback to defeat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21 21-18 21-18.

The second seeded pair of Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma beat Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13 21-15.

Former national champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K will meet Priya Devi Konjengban and Shruti Mishra in the women's doubles final.

The pair of Shikha and Ashwini beat Vennala K and Reshika U 21-11 21-15, while Priya Devi and Shruti got the better of Aparna Balan and Simran Singh 21-19 21-14.