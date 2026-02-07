Suryakumar, bowlers give India 29-run win over the USA

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian bowlers produced a disciplined effort after a middling batting display to subdue the United States of America by 29 runs, starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.

Pacers Mohammad Siraj (2/29) Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers, after India laboured to 161 for 9.

In reply, the USA were restricted to 132/8.

Milind Kumar (34), Shubham Ranjane (37) and Suraj Krishnamurthi (37) fought well but were no match to the big-match experience of Indian bowlers.

Earlier, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav fought back with a counter-attacking half-century (84, 49 balls) to cover up the failure of his colleagues in the top and middle order.

India were left shell-shocked at 77 for 6 in the 13th over as USA's 37-year-old South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) tore through the batting, striking thrice in a brutal sixth over to remove Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0) Brief scores: India 161/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 84 not out; Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25, Ali Khan 1/13, Harmeet Singh 2/26) beat USA: 132/8 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 34, Suraj Krishnamurthi 37; Mohammad Siraj 2/ Arshdeep Singh 2/18, Axar Patel 2/24) by 29 runs. PTI UNG KHS