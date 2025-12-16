Suryakumar can win you 5 out 5 games alone: Shivam Dube

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) All-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday threw his weight behind the out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav, describing the India T20 captain as the kind of player who can single-handedly win matches, and will regain his touch at the right time.

Runs have dried up for Suryakumar, with his last T20I fifty coming back in October 2024. With the World Cup less than two months away, the pressure has begun to mount.

"He's the kind of player who can make you win five out of five matches on his own. If he is not in form, it doesn't mean he's not a good player," Dube said, backing his captain on the eve of the fourth T20I against South Africa here.

"He is one of the best players. No one can do what he can. Yes, he is short of runs, but his form will return at the right time. He can blast at any moment," he added.

Dube stressed that Suryakumar's mindset and impact go beyond numbers.

"He is a fighter. Whether he's scoring runs or not, he remains the same. He always wants to do something for the team. He is an innovative and threatening player. I think he is a 360-degree player," Dube added.

Suryakumar's deputy Shubman Gill is also enduring a lean patch in the shortest format, but Dube expressed confidence in the vice-captain as well.

"I think Shubman Gill is such a player that even when his form is up or down, his average and strike rate are still very good. He has been performing for India for many years," Dube said.

"Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, but I think he is one of the best batters in India." The 32-year-old all-rounder believes defending champions India are largely settled heading into the T20 World Cup at home.

"I think the team is settled. I don't think much will change, but of course that decision rests with the captain, coach and selectors. According to me, this is one of the best teams." Dube also spoke about his own preparation, saying he is focused on fitness during the off-season.

"I worked a lot on my fitness in the off-season. When I'm with the Indian team, I have a lot of conversations with Morne (Morkel). That has helped me a lot," he said. PTI APA APA AH AH