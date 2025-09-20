Suryakumar defends Rana, Arshdeep's performance against Oman in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav defended Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh's subdued outing in the Asia Cup win against Oman here on Friday, saying it would be too much to expect the duo to come out firing after warming the bench in the last two games.

India defeated a spirited Oman in their final Group A match by 21 runs with Rana and Arshdeep giving away plenty of runs while taking a wicket each at the back end of the game.

"It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It's so humid here," said Suryakumar as Oman batters troubled India, forcing the skipper to employ eight bowlers.

He praised Oman for their fighting spirit, saying they played an "unbelievable brand of cricket".

"Overall impressive. I feel, Oman played (well). I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness (stubbornness). It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat," said the India captain.

Suryakumar, who pushed himself down the order, even below Kuldeep Yadav, who came in at No.9, to give all his batters time in the middle ahead of the Super 4s, said jokingly that he will try to bat higher than No. 11 in the next game.

He termed Hadik Pandya's run out rather "unfortunate".

Player of the match Sanju Samson said he was happy to have finally got some time in the middle and play some strokes ahead of the Super 4s.

The keeper-batter didn't get an opportunity to bat in the games against the UAE and Pakistan as the targets set by them were chased down by India's top order.

On Friday, Samson, who came in at one-down, struck a 45-ball 56 and shared a 66-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma.

"It was humid and hot out there. Working on my fitness on the last few weeks. We just got a new trainer and did the Bronco test. Good to see I got to spend some time in the middle. They (Oman) bowled really well. Have to give credit to Oman. Bowled well in the powerplay also, were swinging it upfront.

"I keep backing my strength to stay positive. Any contribution with the bat for your country, you have to take the positives," said Samson.

Oman skipper Jatinder Singh said he was proud of his team and the way it executed its plans.

"I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation.

"The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready.