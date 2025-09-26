Suryakumar fined 30 percent of match fee, India appeal verdict

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup group league fixture against Pakistan when he alluded to the military skirmish between the two countries in May, tournament sources said Friday.

However, it is learnt that India have appealed against the ICC's verdict.

Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the ICC for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes on September 14 to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

The India skipper's hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.