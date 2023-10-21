Suryakumar sustains hand injury at nets, honeybee bites Kishan

Dharamsala: India were dealt another injury blow ahead of their big World Cup match against New Zealand here after middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his right forearm during the team's net session on Saturday.

Advertisment

Suryakumar was hit by a full toss from the team's throwdown specialist Raghu, leaving him in considerable pain.

He was seen applying an ice pack on his hand. He didn't bat after that.

According to team sources, Suryakumar's injury is not a serious one and he hasn't been taken for an X-ray examination.

Advertisment

However, the injury has left a big question mark about Suryakumar's availability for Sunday's match with the balance of the side already disturbed following Hardik Pandya's absence.

Pandya didn't travel with the team to Dharamsala after sustaining an injury to his left ankle during India's last match against Bangladesh.

Honeybee bite on Ishan Kishan

To make matters more worse for India, left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck while batting at the nets on Saturday.

Kishan came into the nets first and batted for a considerable amount of time before the incident happened. He was seen jumping and running in pain after the bite and didn't bat after that.