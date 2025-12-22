Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube to play two matches for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube will play in Mumbai's last two matches in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both Suryakumar and Dube, who played in the last T20I of the five-match series against South Africa which India won 3-1, will be available for clashes against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8 respectively at Jaipur, an MCA source confirmed to PTI.

Mumbai are placed in Group C along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa.

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had earlier played in an away Ranji Trophy game against Rajasthan and scored 67 and 156, is also believed to be available for some part of the tournament. He is currently recovering from a bout of gastritis.

Rohit Sharma, who now only plays ODI cricket, will be available for the first two matches -- against Sikkim and Uttarakhand on December 24 and 26.