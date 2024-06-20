Surya''s 53 take India to 181-8 against Afghanistan in first Super 8 game

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 20 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav made a 28-ball 53 to guide India to a challenging 181 for eight against Afghanistan in their opening Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Surya hit three sixes and five fours in his knock. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya made 24-ball 32. Virat Kohli (24) and Rishabh Pant (20) also chipped in with useful contributions at the top.

Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) were the standout bowlers for Afghanistan with three wickets.

Brief Score: India: 181 for 8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53; Rashid Khan 3/26) vs Afghanistan . PTI ATK KHS