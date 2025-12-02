Suryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score hundred in SMAT, but Bihar lose to Maharashtra

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another page to his growing list of achievements, becoming the youngest batter to score a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but his unbeaten 108 could not prevent Bihar’s three-wicket defeat to Maharashtra in their Elite Group B match here on Tuesday.

The supremely talented Suryavanshi hit a sparkling 61-ball 108 to set the new mark, going past Vijay Zol of Maharashtra who made a century against Mumbai in 2013 at 18 years 111 days.

Asked to bat, Suryavanshi combined power with patience, smashing seven fours and seven sixes to guide Bihar to 176 for three.

In reply, skipper Prithvi Shaw set the tone with a brutal 30-ball 66, while Niraj Joshi (30), Ranjeet Nikam (27) and Nikhil Naik (22) chipped in with crucial contributions to take Maharashtra home with five balls to spare.

Mohd Izhar (2/22) and Sakibul Gani (2/50) claimed two wickets each, while Sakib Hussain (1/40), Suraj Kashyap (1/35) and Khalid Alam (1/34) picked up a wicket apiece to keep Bihar in the contest, but Maharashtra held their nerves.

Earlier, Suryavanshi broke Bihar’s record for most sixes in a T20 innings with his tally of seven.

He also added 75 runs with Ayush Loharuka (25 not out) for the fourth wicket -- Bihar’s highest stand for that wicket in T20 cricket.

The teen batter, who had smashed a whirlwind 42-ball 144 against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, reached three figures in the 20th over, hitting the first ball from Arshin Kulkani for a boundary.

For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/35), Arshin Kulkarni (1/39) and Vicky Ostwal (1/26) were among the wicket-takers.

At Jadavpur University, Goa notched up a seven-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh, riding on fifties from skipper Suyash Prabhudessai (75 not out) and Abhinav Tejrana (55), while Arjun Tendulkar claimed three wickets.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 182 for 7 in 19.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 66; Mohd Izhar 2/22) beat Bihar 176 for 3 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 108; Vicky Ostwal 1/26) by three wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 170 for 6 in 20 overs (Harpreet Singh 80; Arjun Tendulkar 3/36) beat Goa 171 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 75 not out; Tripuresh Singh 1/27) by seven wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir 192 all out in 20 overs (Yawer Hassan 57, Shubham Khajuria 43; Nikhil Sharma 2/36) beat Chandigarh: 163/7 in 20 overs (Gaurav Puri 39, Arjun Azad 38, Manan Vohra 32; Yudhvir Singh 2/32) by 29 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 127 all out in 19.2 overs (Madhav Kaushik 37; Mohammed Siraj 1/15, Rakshan Reddi 3/31, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/29) lost to Hyderabad: 129/7 in 17.1 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 43; Vipraj Nigam 3/20) by 3 wickets. PTI UNG PDS PDS