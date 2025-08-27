Suryawanshi moves to second round of India Junior International GP badminton

Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) Unseeded Gatha Suryawanshi got the better of third seed Durga Kandrapu to move into the second round of the girls’ event, in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Suryawanshi beat Kandrapu 22-20, 21-15.

Unseeded Remya Pravin got the better of 12th-seeded Ananya Agarwal 21-16, 16-21, 21-12 while Vansh Dev defeated seventh seed Deepanshu 16-21, 21-14, 21-12 to move into the second round.