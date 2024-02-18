Suspended PCI to conduct polls on March 9

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The suspended Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Sunday announced that it will conduct its delayed polls March 9.

Advertisment

The Sports Ministry had on February 4 suspended the body for not holding election on time. The four-year term of PCI Executive Committee had ended on January 31.

The ministry had even advocated forming of an ad-hoc panel to run the day-to-day affairs of the sports body but the world governing body of the game, IPC did not allow it.

PCI president Deepa Malik and general secretary Gursharan Singh issued the election notice in which they asked all the state affiliated units to send the names of representatives, who would be eligible to vote in the polls.

Advertisment

The notice mentioned that elections will be conducted as per the guidelines of the National Sports Development Code and PCI by-laws.

The PCI will share the details of the Returning Officer separately.

PCI will elect one President, two Vice Presidents, one Secretary General, one treasurer, two joint secretaries and five Executive Members. PTI AT AT KHS KHS