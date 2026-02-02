Suspended secy Mehta plans to take legal action against TTFI

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Suspended secretary general Kamlesh Mehta on Monday said he would approach the court as a last resort after being removed from his post during the annual general meeting of the Table Tennis Federation of India, describing the action as unfair and procedurally flawed.

Mehta was suspended as TTFI Secretary General during the federation’s annual general meeting (AGM) on January 28.

"It is deeply distressing to find oneself penalised simply for doing one’s job correctly, especially in a sport to which I have devoted my entire life," Mehta, a former international, said in a statement.

"I intend to approach the Hon’ble Court as a last resort following my suspension as Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), as the manner in which this action was taken by the President of TTFI (President) left no effective internal remedy and raised serious concerns about fairness, process and governance.

"My intention of seeking judicial intervention is not driven by personal grievance, but by the need to restore fairness, accountability and constitutional functioning within TTFI, which has been compromised by the President’s actions, so that the sport does not suffer and those who act responsibly are not made examples of." The TTFI on Saturday said the decision to suspend Mehta followed an “exhaustive and record-based review” of serious procedural breaches, governance failures and financial irregularities, and was not linked to internal politics.

"National sports federations function on public trust, public money and collective effort. Decisions affecting them must be taken carefully, transparently and strictly in accordance with established rules," said Mehta, an eight-time national champion.

"When these principles are compromised, the consequences extend far beyond individuals and directly affect athletes, state associations and the credibility of the sport itself.

"Since the elections in December 2022, the functioning of TTFI has increasingly reflected a pattern of unilateral decision-making by the President. Several key commercial and administrative matters, including tender-related processes, were handled without transparency, without collective approval and without placing supporting records before the Executive Committee or the General Body of TTFI." TTFI vice-president Raju Duggal, who is also serving as interim treasurer, said the executive committee had unanimously approved the decision in accordance with the federation’s constitution.

Mehta cited unilateral decision-making, lack of transparency in tenders, and discrimination against North-Eastern States by the President Meghna Ahlawat.

"In multiple instances, tenders were not allotted through an open and fair process, giving rise to serious concerns of favouritism and conflict of interest in decisions taken under the authority of the President.

"Despite repeated requests, no documentary proof has been produced to demonstrate that due process was followed.

"Decisions of significant financial consequence were taken unilaterally, including the execution of agreements and appointments connected to such processes, by the President, without ratification by the competent bodies of TTFI." The federation has also accused Mehta of unilaterally convening a Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 17 despite a duly notified AGM scheduled for January 28 and permitting “constitutionally impermissible business” to be transacted. PTI ATK KHS