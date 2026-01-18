Sustained efforts on to build international-level sports facilities in J&K: Minister

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir sports minister Satish Sharma on Sunday said sustained efforts are underway to create international-standard sports facilities, including modern cricket stadiums in the twin capital cities.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the two-day 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN' here, the minister said the focus of the National Conference government is not only on building infrastructure but also on nurturing talent, discipline and confidence among the youth.

The Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K organised its maiden two-day National Sports Conference, which was formally inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday with a focused vision to reshape and update the sports policy, as well as strengthen the sports ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma also highlighted the strengthening of Khelo India Centres, promotion of traditional sports such as ‘Dangal’ and enhanced collaboration with the Union Ministry to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a national sports hub.

“As sports minister, I assure our athletes that the government stands firmly with them. Our focus is not only on infrastructure creation but also on nurturing talent, discipline and confidence among the youth,” he said.

He said the remarkable achievements of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth are a powerful testament to what can be accomplished through fair opportunities, modern infrastructure and unwavering government support.

The minister said the success of young athletes clearly demonstrates that with the right ecosystem in place, the J&K youth are capable of overcoming every challenge and competing confidently at national and international platforms.

Highlighting the core focus areas of the SRIJAN programme, Sharma said "the initiative is playing a transformative role in strengthening the sports landscape of the Union Territory by expanding grassroots sports infrastructure across Jammu, Kashmir and other regions." “This is being done by ensuring transparent, merit-based selections free from any bias; integrating sports with education and skill development; promoting greater participation of girls and enhancing inclusivity and establishing sports as a dignified and sustainable career option with viable livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Sharma expressed hope that the conference would serve as the foundation of a new era where every talented child, from the mountains of Kashmir to the plains of Jammu, is provided an equal opportunity to shine on the global stage.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to make sports a powerful vehicle for youth empowerment, social inclusion and regional pride in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference witnessed thematic and informative sessions with panel discussions, expert talks with complete focus on sports development either for students or for physical educators, keeping into consideration the geographical location of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.