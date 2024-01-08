Sutaria beats Bhalla to make second round of All India Snooker Open

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Mehul Sutaria overcame a spirited challenge from Gautam Bhalla to record a 4-3 win in the best-of-7-frame qualifying draw first-round match of the of the NSCI Baulkline 3.0 All India Snooker Open here on Monday.

Sutaria stitched together some small breaks to win the crucial deciding frame and emerge winner (40-31, 31-53, 37-59, 49-36, 56-42, 41-53, 62-16) to move to the next round.

Seasoned cueist Cherag Ramakrishnan hit a break of 44 points in the first frame beat Jay Patel. Ramakrishnan won 4-1 (62-35, 57-34, 61-21, 57-64, 93-38).

In another first round match, Vishal Gehani blanked Rishabh Shah 4-0 (75-65, 66-39, 60-41 and 72-42). PTI DDV PDS PDS