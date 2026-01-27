Svayam partners with DCCI to promote Ind-Eng T20I series

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Accessibility organisation Svayam has partnered with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) as the accessibility partner and co-sponsor for the upcoming Mixed Disability India-England T20I Series 2026.

The collaboration was formally announced at the Jindal Centre here in the presence of key stakeholders from Indian and international disability cricket including Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam and MD, Jindal SAW Ltd, Ravi Chauhan, President, DCCI, Ian Martin, Head of Disability Cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board along with the coaches and captains of the Indian and England teams.

The five-match T20I series, scheduled to be played from January 29 to February 6, will take place in Greater Noida and Jaipur.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sminu Jindal, Founder and Chairperson, Svayam, and Managing Director, Jindal SAW Ltd, said, "We at Svayam have a history of supporting para sports, be it the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, the world para athletics championship or disability cricket and we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating an accessible sporting environment for our players.

"Svayam has supported parcricket when the England T20 Series was held at Lords Stadium in 2025 and this association of Svayam further strengthens our commitment to bring para sports to the forefront." The India–England Mixed Disability T20I Series brings together players with physical disabilities, hearing impairments, and intellectual disabilities competing in a single international format, underscoring the growing global recognition of mixed disability cricket as a competitive and unifying sporting platform.

Ian Martin, Head of Disability Cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board stated, "This series reflects how far disability cricket has come and where it is headed. India's commitment to accessibility and inclusion, supported by organisations like Svayam and DCCI, sends a powerful message to the global cricketing community. We look forward to an exciting series and to witnessing para sport grow, inspire and flourish globally." Highlighting the significance of the association, Ravi Chauhan, President, DCCI added, "India's mixed disability cricket journey has gained tremendous momentum, and collaborations like these are vital to sustaining that growth."