Swapnil Singh contemplated quitting cricket until RCB picked him up in IPL auction

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) When Swapnil Singh went unsold in the initial rounds of the 2024 IPL auction, the dejected left-arm spinner felt it was time to end his 18-year-old-career.

But then Royal Challengers Bengaluru raised the paddle late in the auction to add a welcome twist to his cricketing journey.

"The day of the IPL auction I was travelling to Dharamsala for a game. It was around 7-8 pm after I landed. Nothing had happened by then and the last rounds were on. When I missed out at first, I thought that's it. Frankly I thought it was all over,” Swapnil told RCB Bold Diaries.

"I thought I would play out the ongoing (domestic) season, and if needed, I would end my career after playing the next season because I did not want to keep playing all my life," he said.

"There are other things to do well in life as well. I was very disappointed,” said Swapnil, who made his debut in 2006 and had even shared the dressing room with RCB teammate Virat Kohli at one point in time.

Bought at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, the 33-year-old has repaid the faith the franchise showed in him.

Swapnil has played a pivotal role in RCB’s recent string of wins which have propelled them into the playoffs, with the 2016 finalists set to face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Swapnil said it was an emotional moment for his entire family after they learnt that he was picked up by RCB.

"As soon as my family called, we broke down. Because no one else understands how emotional the journey has been." Swapnil has also credited former Zimbabwe captain and RCB head coach Andy Flower for showing the faith in him.

“Before RCB picked me in the auction, they had organised a trial-cum-camp. I spoke to Andy sir and told him all about how my (domestic) season had gone. I told him, ‘Just give me one chance. This might be my last chance. Just have faith in me.’ He told he had faith in me. He called me for the camp,” Swapnil said.

Swapnil also revealed his wish that he expressed to his brother, that he wanted to contribute with the bat in IPL. The moment eventually arrived when he smacked a four and a six against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I would tell my brother that I have neither scored a four nor a six in the IPL, and I have taken only one wicket. So I really want to hit a four and a six,” he said. PTI DDV APA APA APA