Sweety Devi eyes better prep with more friendlies before Asian Cup challenge

Udaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) With India set to play 12 international friendlies in the build-up to the AFC Women's Asian Cup, seasoned centre-back Sweety Devi Ngangbam believes the added exposure will strengthen their dream of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

India, ranked 70th in the world, have been placed in a tough Group C alongside Asian heavyweights Japan (7), Vietnam (37), and Chinese Taipei (42) for the continental tournament, to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2026.

"Japan are always a top team, and playing against them is a huge opportunity. We know we must be mentally strong, and we will play to the best of our abilities," Sweety told PTI Videos during the launch of the Zinc Football Girls Academy in Zawar, near Udaipur.

The All India Football Federation has unveiled an extensive roadmap for the Indian women’s team, including 83 days of national camps, 12 international friendlies, 5-7 domestic matches, and an early start to the Indian Women’s League 2025-26 season.

"The federation has prepared a road map for our season, which begins in March, and we will be playing international friendlies, which are incredibly important. We will try giving our best for the Asia Cup and are focused on qualifying for the World Cup." India open their Asian Cup campaign against Vietnam on March 4, followed by matches against Japan (March 7) and Chinese Taipei (March 10).

"Winning every international match we play is our goal. These friendlies will give us crucial exposure.

"The coaches will guide us on the areas we need to improve, and we are committed to giving our full effort," added Sweety who led India in two matches -- against Mongolia and hosts Thailand during their triumphant campaign at the Asian Cup qualifiers.

She was captain as part of a rotation policy adopted by head coach Crispin Chettri, who announced the captain on matchday mornings and handed over the armband in the dressing room.

India topped Group B in the AFC qualifiers with wins over Thailand, Iraq, Timor-Leste and Mongolia to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2003.

India were forced to withdraw from the 2022 edition due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

Sweety relished the opportunity to captain the national side and sees the Women’s World Cup as the ultimate target.

"The captaincy rotation was a great experience. It provided many of us with valuable insights into team management and fostered a special bond within the squad," she said.

"Our main goal is to perform well in the AFC and qualify for the World Cup. If we do so, then I would also look forward to playing in international leagues. My personal goal would be to become the best player in the AFC," she added.

Twelve teams will compete in the Asian Cup and the four group winners will seal World Cup berths directly. The losing teams will enter play-ins for two more spots.

Sweety also spoke fondly of her long-time teammate and regular skipper Ashalata Devi.

"As for my camaraderie with Ashalata Devi, I’ve played alongside her for a long time. I started my career with her, and I still miss her." On Thursday, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, in collaboration with the AIFF, launched the Zinc Football Girls Academy in Zawar -- the country’s first technology-driven residential football academy exclusively for girls.

"This is a very big step, and as a women's player, it's a proud moment to see academies opening up in smaller cities of Rajasthan," Sweety said. PTI SG TAP