Swelling on Pant's knee, but hope to see him back tomorrow: Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Rishabh Pant has swelling on his operated knee after taking a hit, but hoped the wicketkeeper batter can return to the field on the third of the first Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Pant could not collect a sharply spun ball from Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled from over the wicket, as it slammed on to his knee on the 37th over of the New Zealand's first innings.

He limped out of the field soon, and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

That the ball crashed on to the knee cap of his left leg, on which multiple surgeries were performed after that horrific car accident in late 2022, made it look all the more grave.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he has done a surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told in the post-day press meet.

But Rohit allayed any major concerns surrounding the fitness of Pant, and said the 27-year-old returned to the dressing room as a "precautionary measure." "It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.

Earlier, Pant, who made 20, was the top-scorer in India's abysmal innings of 46. PTI UNG SSC SSC