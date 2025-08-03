Swimming Worlds: India's disappointing campaign ends as Shoan Ganguly finishes 28th in 400m IM

Singapore, Aug 3 (PTI) India's forgettable campaign at the Swimming World Championships came to an end with Shoan Ganguly's 28th place finish in the men's 400m individual medley here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who entered the meet on the back of a record-breaking swimming nationals, clocked 4:30.40s as he failed to make the eight-man final.

The effort was far inferior to his 'Best Indian Time' of 4:24.64s he set on the way to winning a gold at the nationals in June.

Four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand did just enough to make the final. The French star, who set a new world record en route to the 200 individual medley title earlier in the week, clocked 4:13.19s to take the seventh spot.

Indian swimmers endured an underwhelming run at the world meet with none of them making it past their heats or even improving their personal best timings.