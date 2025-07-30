Swimming Worlds: Shoan Ganguly finishes 38th in 200m medley

Singapore, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian swimmer Shoan Ganguly finished 38th in the men's 200m medley on day four the World Aquatics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Karnataka clocked 2:05.40s to finish eighth in his heat and 38th overall, failing to progress to the 16-swimmer semifinals.

Reigning Olympic champion Leon Marchand topped the heats. The 23-year-old Frenchman clocked 1:57.63s, while Australia's David Schlicht (1:59.50) was the last swimmer to make the semifinals. PTI APA TAP