SWOT ANALYSIS: India's three group league opponents for Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah's absence will certainly hurt India big time, but quality of batting and spin bowling will make Rohit Sharma's team one of the title contenders alongside South Africa and Pakistan.

India will play Bangladesh on February 20 followed by Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

Here's a SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat) analysis of India's opposition in group stages BANGLADESH Strength: This is the format where Bangladesh are the strongest. They have been Asia Cup finalists, 2015 World Cup quarter-finalists. With seasoned players like Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim still around, the 'Tigers' can't be taken lightly.

The biggest strength is the number of multi-utility cricketers in their ranks like Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraj to name a few.

Weakness: Consistency has always been Bangladesh's bane against better oppositions. Someone like Litton Das couldn't make it to the Champions Trophy squad due to non-performance. With his ability to take the game back to the opposition, Litton would have been an asset in Powerplays but he misses out.

Shakib Al Hasan's prowess has been on the wane, but as they say, there is no substitute for experience. But after being suspended from bowling due to a suspect action, he couldn't have found a place just on his batting, which has deteriorated a bit.

Opportunity: Against India in Dubai, if the tracks are a bit on the slower side, then Bangladesh's spinners Mehidy and leg-break bowler Rishad Hossain will have a role to play. Not to forget Mustafizur Rahman, who has enough variations up his sleeve to trouble the batters.

Threat: Bangladesh have lost five of their last six ODIs against Afghanistan and the West Indies. They are also coming into the Champions Trophy after playing the BPL, which at best can be called sub-standard among all the T20 Leagues across the globe.

Bangladesh's top-order including their talented skipper Nazmul Shanto haven't exactly set the international stage on fire. They don't have too many x-factor players who can turn the game from a difficult position.

PAKISTAN Strength: There has been criticism about team selection, but they do have players, who can be destructive on their day. Fakhar Zaman had bled India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He, perhaps, could be more dangerous than their most celebrated batter Babar Azam.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and designated finisher Salman Ali Agha are in fantastic form that augurs well for them.

Weakness: Saim Ayub's untimely injury has pegged Pakistan back but there would be concerns about Babar's form as well. Even in the tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, the returns (10, 23 and 29) have been underwhelming. Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah and Tayyab Tahir will have to pull their socks up on big days.

Khushdil and Faheem Ashraf are the weak links in this squad.

The effectiveness of their pacers can be compromised on the flat decks at home.

Opportunities: Playing at home is certainly an advantage for Pakistan. They have a potent pace attack but there needs to be something in tracks at Karachi and Rawalpindi for the troika of Shaheen Shah Afrid, Naseem Shah and Harris Rauf to come good.

Agha's form in the middle-order is a big plus and also he can bowl tight off-breaks in the middle overs. Agha will be Pakistan's 'X Factor' going into the tournament.

Threat: Having just one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed is a risky ploy. The only other player, who can slow down things is Salman but he at the best is a part-timer or a batter, who can bowl.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf's batting average or bowling economy rate doesn't inspire confidence. In the tri-series, both Shaheen and Naseem have been plundered for runs.

NEW ZEALAND Strength: The Kiwis are one of the most compact sides with a lot of players who have enough experience of playing white ball cricket in the sub-continent. In Devon Conway and Tom Latham, they have two dependable openers and in 50-over format, Kane Williamson can control the proceedings. There is fire-power in the middle-order as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips can take the game away in a jiffy.

Weakness: After a long time, New Zealand are going into an ICC event where they won't have the peerless duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Even Lockie Ferguson is highly unlikely and the fast bowling department looks a bit short on experience. The skill-sets to bowl on sub-continental and Dubai pitches could be different from SENA countries.

Opportunities: New Zealand is always a candidate to be in the top four and it doesn't change even this time round. In Mitchell Santner, they have a steady skipper, who is doing well and with Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for company, they can control the game in middle overs which will possibly decide the outcome of this tourney.

Threat: It will be interesting to find out how New Zealand play out the opposition spinners during the middle overs. In Test matches in India, Will Young showed the perfect blend of defensive and attacking technique on tracks that aided spinners. The conditions will be way flatter in Pakistan and the UAE, but playing against Indian spin troika, or Bangladesh's Rishad and Pakistan's Abrar would require special skills in ODIs.